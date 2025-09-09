Trenton Lynch Talks Tennessee Football Following Game Day Visit
The Tennessee Vols hosted a bunch of talented athletes from all over the country on Saturday to jump-start their home slate of the football season. One of the players who made it in for a visit is Trenton Lynch.
Lynch is an uber talented running back from the state of South Carolina. He currently attends Spartanburg High School in Sparetanburg, South Carolina, and is a 2027 prospect. The 2027 running back would take time to catch up with Vols On SI following the Tennessee Volunteers visit.
"Overall, my visit was great. I love the atmosphere, the fans, all the love and positivity, and the coaches' staff make you feel welcomed loved it."
The talented prospect would then go into detail when discussing how the staff was genuine with great hospitality. He also discussed the message that this staff had for him on his visit.
"What stood out the most was the coaches and their amazing hospitality and how they treat all their players and recruits, it’s genuinely amazing. I spoke to Coach Heupel and Coach Sims, and they told me to keep doing what I’m doing."
The talented recruit would leave off with the thoughts of returning for a visit down the line. here is what he had to say to close out the article.
I do have plans of returning. I love Tennessee but I don’t know when I will be returning."
