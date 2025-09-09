Leadership of Lance Heard Helps Builds Tennessee Volunteers OL Chemistry

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee football offensive line has started the season strong, which the coaching staff and players credit to an improved sense of chemistry among the ground led by left tackle Lance Heard and his newfound leadership role

In this story:

There was a general sense of caution amongst the Tennessee football fanbase as the offensive line unit moved to a future without standout center and leader Cooper Mays, yet there also was a level of respect for what the unit could turn into with the talented young players that would be stepping into large roles with this team, generating a lot of eagerness to see how the front five would look when the season ultimately began.

Then, five-star true freshman and starting right tackle David Sanders Jr. went down with a minor injury and was scratched from the opening two matchups against Syracuse and East Tennessee State, missing an opportunity to get his feet under him before having to face talented edge rushers amongst the SEC in conference play.

However, the offensive line room has adjusted and has arguably even grown in chemistry for the entirety of the unit which has led to strong play from the group, protecting the quarterback and creating lanes for the running backs.

Lance Heard was the one player in the room that had starting experience at Tennessee after manning the left tackle position as a redshirt freshman last season following a transfer from LSU, and the coaching staff pushed for him to move into a leadership role on the team this offseason as the program worked to figure out what the offense would look like heading into the season.

"A lot of new guys in there. He's one guy that had time on task inside of our program. That was a challenge that myself, Coach (Glen) Elarbee, and our staff presented to him during the course of the offseason," said head coach Josh Heupel.

Now healthy and having access to a full offseason within the program, Heard has taken what he has learn from the adversity of last season to grow on the field and as a leader, helping others on the team learn from his example, impressing Heupel with the work he had put in this summer.

"Lance has grown a bunch in the time that he has been here. You know, came in as a transfer, really six months in to college football and dealt with some adversity last year, some injuries, played through a lot of it. He has had a great offseason but really grew for a leader for our program and I am excited about the steps that he has taken in that way."

The running back room is aware of how connected the offensive line has become under his leadership and is grateful for a front that can play together as one to generate strong opportunities for big plays on the ground.

Star Thomas, a Duke transfer who has seemed to break out with the Volunteers, credits his line as being 'dogs' up front against opposing defenses that allows for him to be successful, citing the chemistry extends to every single part of their days.

"I mean they are dogs; they are great... They are all on the same page with each other. They are always together, any time you are going to see one of them, you are going to see all of them," he said.

Now, with Georgia on deck and the rest of a strong Southeastern Conference lurking right behind them on the schedule, that offensive line will have to maintain that chemistry and level of play that has come with it to maximize the potential of the offense this year.

