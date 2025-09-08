Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs

Ticket prices for the Tennessee Volunteers matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs are on the rise as the two teams prepare for their SEC opener.

Nov 18, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Kaleb Webb (84) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs are amid preperations for their first SEC matchup of the 2025 college football season. This will be the 55th meeting between these two historic programs in a series Georgia currently leads 29-23-2.

Saturday's matchup between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs is expected to be one of the largest in the nation, as both teams are ranked inside the top-20 for the fourth year in a row. College Gameday is also expected to be in attendance for the matchup.

With such a massive matchup looming, ticket prices for this week's matchup have skyrocketed. According to Ticketmaster, prices for Georgia and Tennessee's week three matchup are averaging upwards of $800 with the cheapest prices available ranging in the upwards of $300.

While prices for this matchup are certainly high, seeing the Volunteers end an eight year losing streak to the Bulldogs would be a priceless sight for Tennessee fans. Georgia and Tennessee's week three matchup will kickoff on Saturday, September 13th, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event is scheduled to be held on ABC.

