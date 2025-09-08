Tennessee Football Ticket Prices Skyrocketing Ahead of Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
Ticket prices for the Tennessee Volunteers matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs are on the rise as the two teams prepare for their SEC opener.
The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs are amid preperations for their first SEC matchup of the 2025 college football season. This will be the 55th meeting between these two historic programs in a series Georgia currently leads 29-23-2.
Saturday's matchup between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs is expected to be one of the largest in the nation, as both teams are ranked inside the top-20 for the fourth year in a row. College Gameday is also expected to be in attendance for the matchup.
With such a massive matchup looming, ticket prices for this week's matchup have skyrocketed. According to Ticketmaster, prices for Georgia and Tennessee's week three matchup are averaging upwards of $800 with the cheapest prices available ranging in the upwards of $300.
While prices for this matchup are certainly high, seeing the Volunteers end an eight year losing streak to the Bulldogs would be a priceless sight for Tennessee fans. Georgia and Tennessee's week three matchup will kickoff on Saturday, September 13th, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event is scheduled to be held on ABC.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters