Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be down two starting cornerbacks ahead of their week three matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their SEC showdown in Neyland Stadium, as the two historic programs look to begin their seasons 3-0. Unfortunately for Tennessee, the Volunteers are expected to be down a pair of contributors on defense.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Volunteer cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are each expected to miss Saturday's matchup against Georgia. McCoy is currently recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season, while Gibson's injury has not been disclosed.
The Volunteers have been on an extremely hot start to the season, averaging approximately 59 points-per-game on the offensive side of the ball while turning in two dominant showings on defense. The team will look to build uipon this momentum as they host the undefeated Bulldogs in Neyland this Saturday.
The Vols will look to defy the odds Saturday, as they are currently slight underdogs at home. Kickoff for Georgia and Tennessee's SEC matchup is currently set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 13th. Coverage for this event will be held on ABC.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters