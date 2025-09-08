Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Starting CBs vs Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be down two starting cornerbacks ahead of their week three matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Christian Kirby

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) after a catch during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) after a catch during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be down two starting cornerbacks ahead of their week three matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their SEC showdown in Neyland Stadium, as the two historic programs look to begin their seasons 3-0. Unfortunately for Tennessee, the Volunteers are expected to be down a pair of contributors on defense.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Volunteer cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are each expected to miss Saturday's matchup against Georgia. McCoy is currently recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season, while Gibson's injury has not been disclosed.

The Volunteers have been on an extremely hot start to the season, averaging approximately 59 points-per-game on the offensive side of the ball while turning in two dominant showings on defense. The team will look to build uipon this momentum as they host the undefeated Bulldogs in Neyland this Saturday.

The Vols will look to defy the odds Saturday, as they are currently slight underdogs at home. Kickoff for Georgia and Tennessee's SEC matchup is currently set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 13th. Coverage for this event will be held on ABC.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football