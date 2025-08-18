Fans React to Tennessee Football's Decision to Start Joey Aguilar
The long awaited decision of who the Vols would be starting at quarterback for the beginning of the season was officially announced on Monday, as the Tennessee Volunteers will be starting Joey Aguilar.
Aguilar is a gun-slinging transfer that joined the Tennessee Volunteers roster after tarnsferring away from the UCLA Bruins. He is the quarterback with the most college experience on the roster. He beat out Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre for the job, but both QBs behind him to start the season will be a crucial part of this roster
Fans were quick to share their honest opinions of the decision that was made. Here is what the Tennessee fans had to say about their 2025 starting QB.
We’re all behind you Joey Darts. Mountaineer to Volunteer. You got this QB1," said one fan.
Another fan said, "We ride at dawn, Mr. Swaguilar."
"They ain’t ready," said a Vols fan.
"Go be great! Vol nation is behind you. Just give us everything you have," a Vols fan stated.
A supporter stated, "Hold tight, the real Captain's about to steer this ship — hopefully away from sketchy waters!"
