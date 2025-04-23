FILM: What Joey Aguilar Brings to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Vols added UCLA transfer and former App State QB, Joey Aguilar over the weekend. We go to the tape to see what the Vols have added to the rster.
The Tennessee Volunteers were put in quite a predicament when their five-star quarterback and 2025 starter, Nico Iamaleava, reportedly demanded a raise, ultimately transferring to UCLA at the conclusion of spring practice.
With just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster at the time of Iamaleava’s departure, the Vols were left looking into the portal for a potential body entering 2025.
Look no further than the QB the Bruins brought Iamaleava in to replace, Joey Aguilar. After starting his career in junior college, Aguilar started the last two seasons for Appalachian state where he threw for 6700 yards over two years.
Aguilar now comes to Knoxville, Tennessee, with plenty of intrigue about what the Vols just added. So, we took a look at the film to see what kind of player the Vols brought in.
Aguilar will compete for the starting job against redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George Macintyre. The Vols open their 2025 season against Syracuse and host Georgia in week three. Aguilar comes to Tennessee as the hopeful starter at the position, but will have to win the job over Merklinger and MacIntyre.
