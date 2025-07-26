Former Tennessee Football Star Dylan Sampson Could Be the Browns' Breakout Star in 2025
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2025 season with more questions than answers, especially in the backfield.
With rookie Quinshon Judkins potentially facing a league suspension following his recent legal troubles, Cleveland’s depth at running back will be tested early. That opens the door for another high-upside rookie, former Tennessee star and SEC Offensive Player of the Year Dylan Sampson.
Sampson, one of the most explosive backs in college football over the past two seasons, now finds himself in a prime position to climb the Browns’ depth chart. During his career in Knoxville, Sampson rushed for 2,492 yards on 422 carries, scoring 35 touchdowns and averaging a remarkable 5.9 yards per attempt. He added 39 receptions for 340 yards as a versatile threat out of the backfield.
While the NFL presents a new level of physicality and complexity, Sampson has already proven he is capable of producing in high-pressure environments. His combination of burst, vision, and pass-catching ability could make him a valuable asset in a Browns offense that may lean more on its ground game with uncertainty looming at quarterback and a wide receiver group still developing chemistry.
The opportunity is there. The question now is whether Sampson can seize it.
Cleveland will need more than just talent. They will need toughness, consistency, and players who can thrive in adversity. Fortunately for the Browns, that is exactly what Dylan Sampson brings to the table.
If he delivers, the Browns may have found a mid-round gem who can steady the ship while the franchise navigates a turbulent offseason.
