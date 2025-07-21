Former Tennessee Football Star Omarr Norman-Lott Inks Rookie Deal with Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured a key piece of their defensive future.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, their second-round selection and 63rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The deal was finalized by agent Ian Grutman of GSE Worldwide.
Norman-Lott, who transferred to Tennessee after beginning his college career at Arizona State, emerged as a high-motor disruptor in the middle of the Vols' defensive line. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at over 290 pounds, Norman-Lott blended SEC-level physicality with relentless effort, making him a valuable interior presence during Tennessee’s 2024 campaign.
In his lone season on Rocky Top, Norman-Lott made an immediate impact. He helped anchor a Tennessee defense that was among the best in the SEC at stopping the run and generating pressure up front.
His fiery demeanor and high-energy play style were evident on Saturdays in Knoxville. That same intensity will now head to Arrowhead Stadium, where the former Super Bowl champions are retooling their defensive front.
The Chiefs are expected to plug Norman-Lott into their interior rotation alongside veteran linemen, giving him a chance to develop in a winning culture while learning from elite talent. With Chris Jones anchoring the line and a dynamic pass rush already in place, Norman-Lott could thrive as a rotational piece early in his career with upside to grow into a starter.
While Norman-Lott was not among the pre-draft headliners, his rise throughout the offseason and strong interviews with NFL personnel helped boost his stock into Day 2. The Chiefs saw enough to invest a second-round pick—and now, they’ve locked him in.
For Tennessee fans, it’s another win in the NFL pipeline under head coach Josh Heupel. And for Norman-Lott, it’s the next step in a journey defined by hard work, perseverance, and now, a well-earned NFL opportunity.
