Former Tennessee Quarterback Gives Recruiting Pitch to Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli
Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano gave his best shot at a recruiting pitch for Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli.
The transfer portal officially opened on Wednesday, which meant for Tennessee that they finally start exploring options at the positions with the loss of Nico Iamaleava. The spring portal window typicaly doesn't offer the same number of options that the winter portal does, but one name recently entered that could be a potential Tennessee target.
Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli entered the transfer portal, which likely indicates CJ Carr has secured the starting job. The name Angeli might sound familiar and it should because he was the quarterback who helped lead Notre Dame down the field right before halftime against Penn State in the college football playoffs.
With that said, even if Tennessee isn't actually recruiting Angeli, that didn't stop Jarrett Guarantano from giving it his best shot. On Thursday, he tweeted, "Bergen Catholic to a team in Orange" with the eye ball emoji at the end.
Why does this matter, you might ask? Well, Guarantano is referring to the fact that he played at Bergen Catholic High School before playing at Tennessee and Angeli also played at Bergen Catholic before going to college.
Tennessee might not even be interested in adding another quarterback during the portal window, but one would have to imagine that they at least explore the potential of adding a guy like Angeli to the roster.
