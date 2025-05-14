Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleavea has been ranked as one of the nation's top transfer portal players.
In the modern age of college football, the transfer portal has become somewhat of a necessity for successful teams and has produced a plethora of iconic figures and Heisman winners. The 2025 college football season will be no different as hundreds of teams will rely on one of more transfers to elevate their roster.
Luckily for UCLA, the Bruins reportedly have one of the nation's best transfer portal players, as quarterback Nico Iamaleava was listed as the fifth-best transfer player in ESPN's 100 best transfer portal players for the 2025 college football season.
Iamaleava is arguably the most controversial figure on this list, as his departure from the Vols this spring shocked many and was reportedly initiated after the quarterback's representation demanded a raise from the Volunteers. Nevertheless, Iamaleava possesses extreme talent that could elevate any roster.
"There is no debating that Iamaleava is one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in college football." Wrote ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "Consistency is where he has to improve. He's got the arm strength and overall talent to be a terrific vertical deep ball passer but has been wildly inconsistent in terms of accuracy in that regard. There are still tools here, but he will likely be playing on a team that is less talented than the one he just left."
Iamaleava will be looking to lead UCLA to its first winning season since joining the Big 10 conference. The Bruins open their 2025 season in Pasadena against the Utah Utes on August 30th.
