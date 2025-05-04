Volunteer Country

WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange

Tennessee and Auburn cleared the benches on Sunday during a heated exchange between players.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) and Auburn's Bristol Carter (5) exchange words after Carter was tagged out at home plate during an NCAA baseball game on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) and Auburn's Bristol Carter (5) exchange words after Carter was tagged out at home plate during an NCAA baseball game on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted the Auburn Tigers for a massive conference series this weekend as both teams rank inside of the top 10. Auburn took game one on Friday and then Sunday turned into a double header after Saturday got rained out.

The Volunteers battled back on Sunday in game two to even up the series after a 5-4 victory after the Vols walked it off in extra innings. During the game though, things got heated between both teams and it resulted in benches clearing for a brief moment.

In the top of the 11th, Auburn had runners on first and third with two outs and the game tied at 4-4. The runner at third got caught up in a run down and Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle eventually applied the tag. Both players had some words for one another and players from both dug outs began to flee onto the field.

The Volunteers will go for the series win in game three on Sunday, which would be a massive win for the program as the regular season winds down. Following this series, Tennessee has conference series remaining against Vanderbilt and Arkansas before the SEC tournament starts up.

