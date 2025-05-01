Volunteer Country

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht

The Los Angeles Lakers have been predicted to cut ties with former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht.

Jonathan Williams

Apr 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have been predicted to cut ties with former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht.

After an impressive regular season, the Los Anegeles Lakers' season came to en end last night as the Minnesota Timberwolves sent them home packing in the first round of the playoffs. The duo of Luke Doncic and LeBron James was not enough to carry the franchise to another championship, but now they will search for moves to get them right back into the running.

One move that is being floated around already will likely cost them rookie Dalton Knecht.

Knecht was involved in a major trade this season in which the Lakers traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams after the Lakers had acquired Luka. The trade wound up falling through due to issues with Williams' physical. So Knecht stayed in LA. His time there might be short-lived, though, according to Clutch Sports' Spencer See.

“However, despite repeated interest from both sides, a deal simply never materialized. Nonetheless, both DeRozan and the Lakers can finally make it happen in the offseason. Although to make it happen, the Purple and Gold would probably need to sacrifice two key rotational pieces to entice the Kings in the form of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht.”

Knecht played a total of four minutes during the first round of the playoffs. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season while also shooting 46.1 percent from the field. His minutes played fluctuated throughout the season.

It will be interesting to follow this offseason to see if the Lakers try and move Knecht a second time after just one year in the league, but it's clear the organization wants to do everything they can to get LeBron James one more ring.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Men's Basketball