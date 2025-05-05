Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
The Tennessee Volunteers fall in the latest NCAA baseball rankings after series loss to Auburn.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a bit of a skid as of late, and as a result, their ranking has taken another hit. The Vols lost their third straight conference series against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.
It was a bit of a mess to even complete the series this past weekend. Auburn took the first game on Friday and then Sunday got turned into a doubleheader after Saturday turned into a washout. The Volunteers took the second game in the 11th inning, Auburn then proceeded to win the third game in seven innings by a final score of 8-1.
The Volunteers have two conference series remaining against Vanderbilt and Arkansas. They will need a big push to end the regular season in order to help their positioning to help their postseason seeding. As of now though, here is where the Volunteers it in the latest NCAA rankings, courtesy of D1 Baseball.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- Florida State
- LSU
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- UC Irvine
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Troy
- Louisville
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- USC
