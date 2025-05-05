Volunteer Country

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall

The Tennessee Volunteers fall in the latest NCAA baseball rankings after series loss to Auburn.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello talks to his team at the mound during game 3 of the NCAA baseball game series against Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello talks to his team at the mound during game 3 of the NCAA baseball game series against Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a bit of a skid as of late, and as a result, their ranking has taken another hit. The Vols lost their third straight conference series against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

It was a bit of a mess to even complete the series this past weekend. Auburn took the first game on Friday and then Sunday got turned into a doubleheader after Saturday turned into a washout. The Volunteers took the second game in the 11th inning, Auburn then proceeded to win the third game in seven innings by a final score of 8-1.

The Volunteers have two conference series remaining against Vanderbilt and Arkansas. They will need a big push to end the regular season in order to help their positioning to help their postseason seeding. As of now though, here is where the Volunteers it in the latest NCAA rankings, courtesy of D1 Baseball.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida State
  3. LSU
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. Clemson
  10. Oregon State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. West Virginia
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. UCLA
  19. Troy
  20. Louisville
  21. Southern Miss
  22. Arizona
  23. Alabama
  24. Ole Miss
  25. USC

