Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
The University of Tennessee has officially etched its name into the record books — not just in one sport, but across four major professional leagues.
With the 2025 NFL Draft selection of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round, Tennessee became the first school in history to produce consecutive first-round picks in the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NFL drafts. It's an unprecedented milestone that speaks to the depth, diversity, and dominance of the Volunteers' athletic program.
This feat was set into motion in 2024 when Rickea Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 4 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Her powerful presence and elite scoring made her a cornerstone talent, validating Tennessee's continued legacy in women's basketball.
Soon after, Christian Moore, a power-hitting second baseman, was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft — marking the Vols' surge in baseball under head coach Tony Vitello. Moore’s combination of bat speed, strength, and clutch performances in the College World Series put scouts on notice and secured his place among baseball’s most coveted prospects.
Then came Dalton Knecht, whose rise from a transfer portal gem to an All-American sensation. His explosive athleticism and shot-making ability led to a first-round selection by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft, solidifying Tennessee's resurgence as a basketball powerhouse.
And now, the historic run has come full circle with James Pearce Jr. — a dominant force off the edge — being taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. His blend of size, speed, and pass-rushing instincts had NFL front offices raving, capping off one of the most impressive draft streaks any collegiate program has ever produced.
This isn’t just a feel-good stat — it’s a landmark achievement that reflects Tennessee’s elite status in athlete development across the board. While many schools have celebrated draft-day success, none have achieved the unprecedented, multi-sport dominance Tennessee just secured, becoming the first program in history with consecutive first-round picks in the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and NFL drafts.
For Tennessee fans, this moment is more than just bragging rights — it’s validation. It’s proof that the Volunteer State is a breeding ground for first-round talent, regardless of the sport. And for the rest of the country, it’s a reminder that Rocky Top is rising — and redefining what all-around athletic excellence looks like.
