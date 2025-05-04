Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral

Caleb Sisk

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA: Colorado Buffalos cornerback Colton Hood (3) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers went out and made a power move by adding Colorado Buffaloes defensive back transfer Colton Hood, who is arguably the best transfer the Vols have landed overall this off-season.

The Vols have lost many defensive backs and have been needing to improve the DB room with experience, and that's what they did as Hood may only be entering his redshirt-sophomore season, but he played in all 13 games for the Buffaloes last season.

The Tennessee Volunteers' incoming transfer finished last season with a ridiculous stat that caught the attention of many fans. Last season, Hood dropped back in coverage 215 times and didn't give up a single touchdown in coverage.

Hood also finished with two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Hood will likely be a starter or at least a very big rotational piece for the Vols this off-season as they look to have another solid defensive back season.

