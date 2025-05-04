Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Cal transfer WR Jonathan Brady has Committed to Indiana, he tells @on3sports



The 5’10 180 WR totaled 97 receptions for 1,460 total yards & 11 TDs through 3 seasons



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/JX7PGJaFxd