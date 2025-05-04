Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have missed on another wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jonathan Brady (6) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have still yet to land a portal wide receiver, with that position being one of the biggest needs on the roster. Tennessee has been targeting wide receivers from all over the country, and most of their targets have completely gone off the board after committing elsewhere.

Tennessee was targeting 5-foot-10 California wide receiver transfer Jonathan Brady, but unfortunate news for the Vols would strike again as Brady would commit to the Indiana Hoosiers. This news comes after they missed out on many targets, including Keelan Marion, who opted to commit to Miami instead.

Tennessee has a very thin room with the wide receivers because of the lack of depth. The Vols lost two receivers to the draft and seven receivers to the transfer portal. The Vols will likely continue to look for portal options, but the time is limited as the summer and fall quickly approach.

