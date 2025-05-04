Volunteer Country

Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach Tony Vitello was ejected in the final game of Auburn vs Tennessee on Sunday evening.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello gives a fan a thumbs up during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello gives a fan a thumbs up during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 18, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach Tony Vitello was ejected in the final game of Auburn vs Tennessee on Sunday evening.

Tennessee and Auburn have both had a very eventful weekend with rain, storms, and now an ejection of Tony Vitello.

After Auburn won the first game and Tennessee bounced back for a victory, the Vols and Tigers would take the mound for game three. This left tensions flying high in the fifth inning of the game against Auburn. Vitello would take a stroll out to the infield and would give every single official a piece of his mind.

Vitello would then be ejected for the remainder of the game. You can watch Vitello being ejected by the umpires below

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball