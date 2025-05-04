Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach Tony Vitello was ejected in the final game of Auburn vs Tennessee on Sunday evening.
Tennessee and Auburn have both had a very eventful weekend with rain, storms, and now an ejection of Tony Vitello.
After Auburn won the first game and Tennessee bounced back for a victory, the Vols and Tigers would take the mound for game three. This left tensions flying high in the fifth inning of the game against Auburn. Vitello would take a stroll out to the infield and would give every single official a piece of his mind.
Vitello would then be ejected for the remainder of the game. You can watch Vitello being ejected by the umpires below
