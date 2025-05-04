Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier was invited to the NBA Combine ahead of the NBA Draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers had one of their guards invited to the NBA Draft combine after an exceptional season in the Orange and White.
Chaz Lanier was invited to the. combine after his one and only season with the Tennessee Volunteers. Lanier was a true leader on the Tennessee roster and helped the Vols earn a No. 1 ranking during the season. He helped lead the Vols to an Elite Eight appearance, where the Vols would conclude their season with a loss to the Houston Cougars.
Lanier led the team in points this season with 18.0 PPG. He also finished the season with an average of 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
The draft combine will be held from May 11th-May 18th in Chicago. Only 75 players will be in attendance for the event.
