Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
Caleb Sisk from Vols On SI joins "From The Bench Vols" in a recent podcast to discuss recent Tennessee football and Tennessee basketball news.
In this story:
From The Bench Vols recently hosted Caleb Sisk from Vols On SI to discuss everything you need to know about Tennessee football and basketball as of late.
The two discuss Joey Aguilar joining the Vols, how the QB room now looks, what the Tennessee Volunteers roster has, what the excitement level around the basketball program looks like, and much more.
You can watch the video on YouTube by clicking the link below.
