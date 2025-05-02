Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
Vols on SI caught up with one of the nation's premier pass rushers in Carver Columbus's own Tristian Givens. Givens updated his recruitment and where things stand with the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been no strangers to dominant EDGE rushers over the last several years under head coach Josh Heupel. Known for his offensive innovation and system, this Volunteers program has created a defensive identity that is required for sustained success in the SEC.
The success on the recruiting trail and the developmental aspect of the pass rush unit at Tennessee is relatively undeniable. First-round draft pick James Pearce Jr. was a top-200 recruit who turned into a top-30 NFL prospect.
The next in line, potentially? Could be a prospect like Carver Columbus’s Tristian Givens. The 4-Star EDGE is currently ranked inside the top-70 in the 2026 recruiting class, and he spoke with Vols on SI to see where his recruitment currently was.
Givens plans to visit USC, Tennessee, FSU, and Texas A&M this summer.
“I love Coach Chop, his personality, and Coach Heupel at Tennessee, they are great guys.” He’s certainly noticed the development of James Pearce Jr. as well, saying that it’s opened his eyes to the possibilities with the Vols.
Sources confirmed to Vols on SI that the Volunteers are expected to make a trip to Carver Columbus for an in-home visit this week.
As of right now, Givens does not have a set timeline on any potential commitment decision.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava