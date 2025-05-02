Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets

Jonathan Williams

Mar 1, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell (94) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell (94) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are expected to call up former Tennessee Volunteer Blade Tidwell.

The Tennessee Volunteers have turned into a power house in college baseball thanks to head coach Tony Vitello. They have also produced a number of MLB prospects and one of them is being called up to the bigs.

The new York Mets are expected to call up former Tennessee Volunteer Blade Tidwell this weekend for their series in St. Louis against the Cardinals, first reported by Daniel Wexler. Tidwell was a second round pick in the 2022 draft by the Mets.

In two years at Tennessee, Tidwell posted a record of 13-5, had an ERA of 4.23 and struck out 141 batters. So far in the minor leagues, he has a 4.23 ERA, a 15-22 record and has 422 strike outs. This season in AAA, he has thrown 27.0 innings, has struck out 37 batters and has an ERA of 5.00.

