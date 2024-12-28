Former Tennessee Volunteers Running Back Commits To Appalachian State

Volunteer Country

Khalifa Keith announces he will be transferring to Appalachian State.

Caleb Sisk

Sep 23, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) hands the ball off to running back Khalifa Keith (20) during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) hands the ball off to running back Khalifa Keith (20) during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Tennessee Vols running back Khalifa Keith has found his new destination for next season.

Keith announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Appalachian State to play running back for the Mountaineers.

Keith was a backup running back in his time at Tennessee. This season Keith finished with 100 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. In 2023 he only had 10 carries for 21 yards.

Keith will likely be a huge addition when it comes time to step foot on the field for the Mountaineers. Keith was a four-star recruit that many Vols’ fans were excited about however it never worked out with the two parties.

Keith would’ve likely been behind Peyton Lewis, DeSean Bishop, and maybe the true freshmen coming in.

Keith was a sophomore this season and will have multiple seasons of eligibility left.

