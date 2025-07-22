Former Vols QB Signs With USF, Reunites With Alex Golesh
The last uncommitted member of Tennessee's transfer portal class has officially found his next home.
Gaston Moore, a former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and veteran of five collegiate seasons, has signed with the University of South Florida, reuniting with Bulls head coach Alex Golesh. Moore enters a new chapter in Tampa with one year of eligibility remaining, marking a full-circle return to the state of Florida where his college journey began.
Moore originally signed with UCF as a member of the 2020 recruiting class out of Hilton Head, South Carolina. After redshirting in his first year with the Knights, he followed head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to Knoxville, where he spent the past four seasons as a backup in Tennessee’s quarterback room.
His signing also marks the final destination for all 22 Tennessee players who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this cycle, wrapping up a busy offseason of roster movement in Knoxville.
For Moore, this isn’t just about one last chance to play—it's a return to familiar turf, a reunion with a trusted coach, and possibly the best opportunity yet to make his mark on the field. As the Bulls continue building momentum under Golesh, Moore’s arrival brings experience, depth, and a deeper connection to the offensive system.
One year. One more shot. And one more chance to write a legacy in the Sunshine State.
