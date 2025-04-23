Details Revealed On Nico Iamaleava's Departure in Bombshell Report
In the latest detailed report from ESPN, we get a closer look at just how things went down in Knoxville with the departing of star QB, Nico Iamaleava.
The Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee Volunteers saga has been headlines news in college football for nearly two weeks now. Seemingly everywhere you turn, there’s a new headline, a new detail, a new inside source that arrives on the news desk.
Wednesday, an in-depth and extremely thorough report from an ESPN team comprised of Adam Rittenberg, Chris Low, and Max Olson delved into the topic with sources and new confirmed information about the story and how things dissipated between the two parties.
According to the report, Nico Iamaleava and his representation were shopping the former five-star quarterback to schools like Ole Miss, Oregon, and Miami to “gauge interest” during the December portal window. Additionally, Iamaleava’s camp reached out to Dan Lanning and Oregon in March, only to be told the Ducks weren’t interested.
When rumors began to swirl around the program during spring practice that Iamaleava could be entering the portal at the end of spring ball, Heupel reportedly had a meeting with Iamaleava where the quarterback assured Heupel everything was fine.
Then as Friday approached, according to the report, it was Nico Iamaleava’s own decision to hold out.
