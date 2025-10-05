How Cincinnati Helped the Tennessee Football Program Saturday

Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Vols were off on Saturday, as this was their first bye week of the season. They won't return to action until Saturday when they play the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Neyland Stadium. This will be a huge game for the Tennessee Volunteers, and they will be entering this game as a better seed.

The Tennessee Vols will be moving up thanks to multiple teams, including the Cincinnati Bearcats. Cincinnati is currently unranked, but they played a ranked team inside their home stadium. They played against the Iowa State Cyclones, who is/were ranked one spot ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers. The Bearcats defeated the Cyclones by eight points in their game.

This is likely to move the Tennessee Volunteers up, as they had multiple teams ahead of them lose. This very well could move the Tennessee Volunteers up tremendously, as they are likely to compete inside the top-12 entering this next week. This is huge and important to monitor, as the Vols have hopes of making the college football playoffs.

