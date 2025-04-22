How Does Larry Johnson's Transfer Decision Change Things for Tennessee Football?
Breaking down how losing Larry Johnson can change the offensive tackle room and the offensive line group as a whole for the upcoming Tennessee Volunteers football season
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost many players to the transfer portal, including in the Spring. One of their biggest losses thus far has been Larry Johnson. Johnson is a former JUCO standout who has been with the Vols. He was an offensive tackle front runner for this season, as he was expected to be a big rotational player at the very minimum.
Johnson was competing with five-star freshman David Sanders, who is now expected to be the starting tackle for the Vols on the right side of the line. Regardless of Johnson's decision, and if he was going to be a starter or backup, the Vols losing him hurts. Tennessee still needs depth at each offensive line position, and luckily, that is what they have, but unfortunately, their players behind Sanders are also young.
The likely backup is going to be Jesse Perry and Bennett Warren. Both players are talented, but young as well. Ideally, the Vols needed a guy like Johnson who has the experience, especially in SEC play.
Vols On SI now believes there is a chance you have two freshman starters to start the season as true freshmen. Sanders is the clear favorite at right tackle, and either William Satterwhite or Max Anderson will likely win the center job; both players are redshirt freshmen.
