How Does Omari Thomas Fit With the New Orleans Saints?
The New Orleans Saints added depth and experience to their defensive front by signing former Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas as an undrafted free agent. Thomas, who played five seasons in the SEC, brings a reliable presence in the interior and could compete for a rotational role on the defensive line.
At 6'4" and 320 pounds, Thomas is built to anchor against the run and has shown flashes of power and leverage at the point of attack. While he doesn’t offer a high ceiling as a pass rusher, he’s dependable in early-down situations and has the kind of size that many teams look for in a gap-control scheme. Across 60 career games with the Volunteers, he tallied 116 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and multiple quarterback hurries, consistently holding his own against top-level SEC competition.
The Saints may view Thomas as a developmental depth piece who can provide value in short-yardage and goal-line packages. His long track record of durability and leadership — including multiple years as a team captain — could also make him a good fit in a young defensive room.
If he performs well in camp and proves he can contribute on special teams or as part of a defensive rotation, Thomas has a chance to stick with the roster or practice squad. While he enters the NFL without much draft-day fanfare, his experience, frame, and consistency give him a real opportunity to earn a role with the Saints.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava