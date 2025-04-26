Volunteer Country

How Does Omari Thomas Fit With the New Orleans Saints?

Here is how former Tennessee DT Omari Thomas fits with the New Orleans Saints after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

Tanner Johnson

Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) celebrates a sack against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) celebrates a sack against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints added depth and experience to their defensive front by signing former Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas as an undrafted free agent. Thomas, who played five seasons in the SEC, brings a reliable presence in the interior and could compete for a rotational role on the defensive line.

At 6'4" and 320 pounds, Thomas is built to anchor against the run and has shown flashes of power and leverage at the point of attack. While he doesn’t offer a high ceiling as a pass rusher, he’s dependable in early-down situations and has the kind of size that many teams look for in a gap-control scheme. Across 60 career games with the Volunteers, he tallied 116 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and multiple quarterback hurries, consistently holding his own against top-level SEC competition.

The Saints may view Thomas as a developmental depth piece who can provide value in short-yardage and goal-line packages. His long track record of durability and leadership — including multiple years as a team captain — could also make him a good fit in a young defensive room.

If he performs well in camp and proves he can contribute on special teams or as part of a defensive rotation, Thomas has a chance to stick with the roster or practice squad. While he enters the NFL without much draft-day fanfare, his experience, frame, and consistency give him a real opportunity to earn a role with the Saints.

