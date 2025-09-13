49ers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, is officially sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, which has caused a significant shift in the latest odds.
But what about the prop market? If you're interested in placing a few props, you've come to the right place. I'm going to break down my top player props for this NFC showdown.
49ers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets
- Mac Jones OVER 197.5 Passing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110) via BetMGM
- Chris Olave Anytime TD (+220) via FanDuel
Mac Jones OVER 197.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Just because Mac Jones is getting the start, the sky isn't falling. The former New England Patriot is more than a capable backup, and let's not forget just how bad the New Orleans Saints are. Sure, they kept Kyler Murray to 163 yards through the air last week, but that was a poor performance by the Cardinals' quarterback. Kyle Shanahan and the offensive weapons surrounding Jones will be enough for him to excel in this game on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
Christian McCaffrey struggled to get the ball going on the ground against the Seahawks, but he thrived in the passing game. He hauled in nine receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards. If you think Jones being in at quarterback is going to lead to him having fewer targets in Week 2, I think you'd be mistaken. Short passes to their best player seem like a perfect 49ers' game plan to overcome having to play their backup quarterback.
Chris Olave Anytime TD (+220)
Chris Olave saw 13 targets in Week 1, tied with CeeDee Lamb for the third most in the NFL through the first week. While we all have our doubts about Spencer Rattler's ability to be productive as the Saints' quarterback, the amount of targets Olave has seen is enough for me to think he's a great touchdown bet at +220 odds in this game.
