How Does Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott Fit With the Kansas City Chiefs?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) celebrating after a play during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) celebrating after a play during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second day of the 2025 NFL draft is officially underway and the Tennessee Volunteers had another player come off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Norman-Lott is a massive presence in the middle of any defensive line. He helped rejuvenate Tennessee's defense over the last couple of seasons and was a major part of their success against the run. He has a lot of success in disrupting plays in the backfield for a defensive lineman and carries a lot of playing experience with him to the league.

Norman-Lott started his career at Arizona State and then transferred to the Tennessee. He finished his college career with 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. He had four sacks this past season for the Volunteers.

Tennessee had a very strong defensive unit this past season and they had another star on the defensive line in the form of James Pearce Jr. Head coach Josh Heupel certainly seemed to have gotten the most out of his defense the last two seasons and Norman-Lott certainly played a role in that.

Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Combine Results:

Height: 6017
Weight: 291
Arm: 33 ¾”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Vertical: 31.50"
Broad Jump: 9'5"
40-yard: Did not run

