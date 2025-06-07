Volunteer Country

How Tennessee Football Fans Can Help Their School Get Paid by Playing Video Games

Fans of the Tennessee Volunteers can help their school get paid by playing EA Sports College Football 26.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee fans cheer after an opening drive touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Tennessee fans cheer after an opening drive touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most passionate fanbases in college football who have ferociously supported their team for many decades. Over the years, fans have made booster donations, become season ticket holders, and made many other contributions to help support their beloved Vols.

Luckily for Tennessee fans, the newest way to monetarily support their school is perhaps the easiest yet. Just play video games.

According to a report from Cllct, which obtained documents from a FOIA request. Teams in the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game will receive compensation based on the amount in which they are used in the game. This means that the more Tennessee fans play the new game (and use the Volunteers), the more of a percentage the schools will receive.

EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.

