How Tennessee Football's Dylan Sampson Fits with the Cleveland Browns

The Tennessee Volunteers have another player come off the board as Dylan Sampson is drafted

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had their fourth player get drafted in the draft thus far, as this time the Vols RB Dylan Sampson heard his name called.

Sampson was selected by the Browns on Saturday with the 126th pick in the 4th round. He fits with the Browns because they very much needed a running back. They already drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who is expected to be the starter over Jerome Ford, however, you can't enter the NFL season with those two backs being your only guys. The Browns needed another guy, and they went out and got Sampson because of it.

Sampson is likely to be a backup for the Browns, but could possibly win the No. 2 job in camp. He will lilely see a good bit of reps this season, and work his way up the depth chart just like he did in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sampson had a great season with the Vols in his only season as a starter. He had 258 carries, 1,491 yards, and 22 touchdowns, which broke multiple single-season records. He was a three-year contributor at Tennessee after playing behind many running backs, including Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright. He still finished his career with a total of 35 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

