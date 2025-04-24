Volunteer Country

Jakobe Thomas Enters the Transfer Portal, What it Means for Tennessee Vols

What it means for the Tennessee Volunteers following the news of Jakobe Thomas entering the portal.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas (9) celebrates on the field during a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas (9) celebrates on the field during a game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost yet another talented safety. The Vols have now lost Jakobe Thomas to the transfer portal. Thomas was bound to enter his second year as a Vols with the possibility of being a starter this season, but will enter the portal for the second season in a row.

In his time at Tennessee, Thomas finished with 14 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 22 total tackles. He also had a sack against the North Carolina State Wolfpack early in the 2024 season.

This is significant news for Tennessee as they will now search for a way to fill the void. Some names to keep an eye on heading into the season are Andre Turrentine and Edrees Farooq.

Turrentine started in all 12 games for the Volunteers last season, so he was likely to start again for the Volunteers this season. Farooq on the other hand is a sophomore that could be set to make his first crack at the starting line up as a Volunteer.

Another option for Tennessee could be pushing Jourdan Thomas back to safety out of the nickleback spot with Boo Carter starting at that position. Thomas missed the the 2024 season with a knee injury. He saw action in 12 games during the 2023 season as a sophomore.

Published
