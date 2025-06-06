Jalin Hyatt Poised for NFL Breakout as Russell Wilson Shows Faith in Former Vol Star
After a quiet rookie and sophomore season, former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt may be primed for a breakout in 2025, and he’s got a veteran quarterback in his corner.
New Giants signal-caller Russell Wilson recently spoke with conviction about his belief in Hyatt, the explosive pass-catcher who made history at Tennessee just two years ago. "I think Jalin Hyatt, you know, he's a guy who I really believe in," Wilson said this week. Those aren’t just words. According to Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, Wilson invited Hyatt to Los Angeles this offseason for private workouts, building chemistry well before the start of training camp.
Hyatt’s potential is undeniable.
In 2022, he became the first player in Tennessee history to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the nation’s top receiver. That same season, he was named a unanimous All-American, torching SEC defenses with his trademark speed and vertical explosiveness. His five-touchdown performance against Alabama cemented his place in Vols lore.
Despite flashes during his first two seasons with the Giants, Hyatt finished with modest production in a struggling offense. Now, with a new quarterback, a year of NFL experience, and renewed opportunity, the stage is set for a sophomore leap.
For Tennessee fans, Hyatt’s rise has always felt like a matter of when, not if. With Wilson’s trust and a revitalized Giants offense, Jalin Hyatt may finally be ready to turn his collegiate dominance into professional stardom.
