James Pearce Jr. Lands in Perfect Spot to Thrive with the Atlanta Falcons
For former Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr., the 2025 NFL Draft couldn’t have unfolded much better. After trading back into the first round, the Atlanta Falcons selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick — placing him in an ideal situation for early success. Atlanta, desperate for pass-rushing help, offers a scheme built to maximize Pearce’s explosive first step and dynamic playmaking ability off the edge.
To land Pearce, the Falcons struck a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, sending pick No. 46 and 242 in this year’s draft, along with their 2026 first-round selection. In return, Atlanta received the No. 26 pick and an additional third rounder at No. 101 overall.
Atlanta’s decision to take Pearce signals a clear organizational priority— revamping a defense that finished near the bottom of the league in sacks last season. New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s system emphasizes aggression, athleticism, and disruption, the exact traits that make Pearce such a high-upside prospect.
Rather than being buried behind veterans, Pearce walks into a situation where he can compete for immediate playing time.
Just as important, the Falcons have assembled a strong supporting cast around him, including fellow first-round draft pick Jalon Walker. Pearce won’t be tasked with carrying the defense alone. Instead, he’ll be placed in one-on-one situations — an ideal environment for him to shine as a rookie.
Atlanta’s investment in James Pearce Jr. is a win-win. The Falcons add a dynamic pass rusher who fits their vision for the defense, and Pearce lands with a franchise ready to build around his unique skill set. It’s a perfect marriage of need, opportunity, and talent.
