Jermod McCoy and Dylan Sampson Named All-Americans
The Volunteers Dylan Sampson and Jermod McCoy were both named to the ESPN All-American second team.
After stellar seasons Dylan Sampson and Jermod McCoy were both selected to the second team of ESPN’s All-American team. Sampson led the rushing attack for the Volunteers and led the Southeastern Conference in carries, yards and touchdowns on the ground. McCoy was a vital piece of the volunteer defense and had a stellar sophomore season.
Sampson was an electric back for the Volunteers in 2024. The 5-foot-11 201-pound back mixed size and speed with elite vision to explode through running lanes and punish second level defenders. He finished the season with 258 carries for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns.
With Sampson's help, the Volunteers led the SEC in rushing yards for the second season in a row. Sampson was the true definition of a workhorse, leading all SEC players in plays from scrimmage with 278.
Being named to the ESPN All-American team is another award Sampson can add to his resume as he takes his talents to the NFL. Last month Sampson announced he would be forgoing his senior year and entering his name into the NFL draft. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. rated Sampson as the No. 10 running back prospect eligible for the 2025 draft.
After a solid freshman season at Oregon State, during which McCoy racked up 31 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups, the young corner decided to enter the transfer portal. Tennessee earned the four-star transfer commitment, and McCoy made an immediate impact for the Volunteers. The 6-foot 193-pound corner had 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups. Unfortunately, Tennessee will be without McCoy for spring practices after the young corner tore his ACL during an off-season workout.
McCoy helped lead one of the top defenses in the country in just his sophomore season. The Volunteers only allowed 293 yards per game which was second in the SEC.
Tennessee has consistently had some of the top talent in the nation and this year was no different with Sampson and McCoy both having outstanding seasons and being named to the ESPN All-American second team.
