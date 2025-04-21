Volunteer Country

UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar is set to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a pass over South Alabama Jaguars linebacker Aakil Washington (10) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a pass over South Alabama Jaguars linebacker Aakil Washington (10) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Shortly after Nico Iamaleava made his transfer to UCLA official, the Tennessee Volunteers have essentially completed a college football trade. Joey Aguilar, former UCLA quarterback, plans to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Aguilar through for 6,760 yards on 850 attempts over the last two seasons with App State. He’s exactly what the Vols need in terms of a prospect who’s at least played college football, let alone played it as well as Aguilar has. He threw for 33 TDs in his first year starting in 2023. Though 2024’s statline shows declines in yards, completions, and attempts as well as an increase in turnovers, the team as a whole was in decline in 2024. They’ve hired a new coach, by the way of Dowell Loggains, entering 2025 at App State.

Tennessee also has quarterback Jake Merklinger and quarterback George MacIntyre on the roster. Now with Aguilar set to be added, the Volunteers will have a handful of options to choose from ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

