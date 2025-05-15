Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
Running back prospect and recent Notre Dame commit Jonaz Walton has canceled his remaining visits.
Running back prospect Jonaz Walton committed to the University of Notre Dame earlier this week and has subsequently announced via his social media that he would be canceling all remaining visits throughout his recruitment. The running back had visits scheduled with Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida.
The Tennessee Volunteers were among teams that heavily pursued the running back and were squarely in the mix until the day of his commitment. Now it appears that the Vols will need to turn their focus elsewhere, as Walton seems to be locked into his commitment to the Irish.
The Volunteers will continue to work on adding more names to their 2026 recruiting class to go alongside five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. Currently, Tennessee has seven commits in their class, which ranks 27th in the nation.
Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OT
- Tyreek King, WR
- Carson Sneed, TE
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Tyran Evans, WR
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava