Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers

Running back prospect and recent Notre Dame commit Jonaz Walton has canceled his remaining visits.

Christian Kirby

Running back prospect Jonaz Walton committed to the University of Notre Dame earlier this week and has subsequently announced via his social media that he would be canceling all remaining visits throughout his recruitment. The running back had visits scheduled with Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida.

The Tennessee Volunteers were among teams that heavily pursued the running back and were squarely in the mix until the day of his commitment. Now it appears that the Vols will need to turn their focus elsewhere, as Walton seems to be locked into his commitment to the Irish.

The Volunteers will continue to work on adding more names to their 2026 recruiting class to go alongside five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. Currently, Tennessee has seven commits in their class, which ranks 27th in the nation.

Tennessee Volunteers 2026 Recruiting Class

  • Faizon Brandon, QB
  • Gabriel Osenda, OT
  • Tyreek King, WR
  • Carson Sneed, TE
  • CJ Edwards, EDGE
  • Tyran Evans, WR
  • Braylon Outlaw, LB

