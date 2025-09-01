Josh Heupel Says Tennessee's Rickey Gibson Will Be Out for Extended Time
Josh Huepel provided an injury update on Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson.
Following Tennessee's impressive win over Syracuse this past weekend, head coach Josh Heupel took the podium Monday morning to talk about the performance. During his media availability, he provided an injury update on cornerback Rickey Gibson.
"Rickey Gibson will be out for an extended time," Heupel said. "Not sure exactly how long."
Gibson suffered what looked like an arm injury during the first half of the game on Saturday. Another loss for Tennessee's secondary as starter Jermod McCoy is still rehabbing back from his ACL injury that he suffered at the beginning of the offseason.
Last season, Gibson tallied 32 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Volunteers. He also ranked third on the team in pass breakups with five.
The Volunteers have built up quite the injury report since Saturday. Daevin Hobbs and David Sanders both missed the game due to injury and Jaxson Moi also went down during Saturday's game due to injury. Luckily for the Volunteers, they have a week to try and get healthy before Georgia rolls into town for the first conference game of the season.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters