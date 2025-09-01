Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Says Tennessee's Rickey Gibson Will Be Out for Extended Time

Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee's Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Following Tennessee's impressive win over Syracuse this past weekend, head coach Josh Heupel took the podium Monday morning to talk about the performance. During his media availability, he provided an injury update on cornerback Rickey Gibson.

"Rickey Gibson will be out for an extended time," Heupel said. "Not sure exactly how long."

Gibson suffered what looked like an arm injury during the first half of the game on Saturday. Another loss for Tennessee's secondary as starter Jermod McCoy is still rehabbing back from his ACL injury that he suffered at the beginning of the offseason.

Last season, Gibson tallied 32 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Volunteers. He also ranked third on the team in pass breakups with five.

The Volunteers have built up quite the injury report since Saturday. Daevin Hobbs and David Sanders both missed the game due to injury and Jaxson Moi also went down during Saturday's game due to injury. Luckily for the Volunteers, they have a week to try and get healthy before Georgia rolls into town for the first conference game of the season.

