Josh Heupel Shares Intriguing Seth Littrell Statement
Tennessee made a huge addition recently with Seth Littrell, following the addition Josh Heupel commented on Littrell with the media in attendance
Tennessee made a huge addition to their football staff. This addition was Seth Littrell. Littrell joins the Volunteers as an Offensive Analyst following a single season as the Oklahoma Sooner’s offensive coordinator.
This was something that was brought up to Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel at his media availability following the first spring practice of the off-season on Friday morning.
“Always at the end of the day trying to make, just like you do in the recruiting process, make your roster as strong as you can. Trying to do the same thing with your staff and the addition of Seth (Littrell). But the other guys that we’ve hired, really excited about the experience that they have, the success that they’ve all had,” the Vols head coach said. “My relationship with Seth I think makes it easy in the transition as far as, man, he’s going to be straightforward with me and be able to bounce ideas off of me. Just having sat in that chair as a head coach, too, and so, excited about having him and the other guys here as we start spring ball,” Heupel said.
Tennessee is hopeful to grow as a team, and it starts with the coaches. The addition of Littrell can be a huge move for the Volunteers in the future.
