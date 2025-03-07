Josh Heupel Shares Promising Offensive Line Comments Friday
Josh Heupel shares an honest but fired-up statement about the offensive line group without Javontez Spragins and Cooper Mays
Josh Heupel had many comments during his media availability on Friday. One of the topics that was discussed was the offensive line group without Cooper Mays and Javontez Spragings.
Heupel made sure to give an honest statement, however this statement should have any fan fired up.
“I like what we’ve done inside of that room, the portal additions that have experience and years in college football. Body types that we like. Both smart guys as far as their ability to process information at the o-line position. I’m excited, once we get to the pads, you tend to find out a whole lot more about the guys up front. It becomes real football,” Heupel said jokingly but also seriously. “Really excited about them. The young players that we’ve added over the last couple of cycles inside of that position room. Really excited about their growth and development. Physically there’s still a lot of that left out there for them as we continue to grow through our offseason before we kick off or get to training camp. Excited to see them grow on the football field fundamentally in technique in the cycle of college football. We’ve been fortunate to have Cooper (Mays), and you mentioned (Javontez) Spraggins, for a long time. But that’s the great thing about college football, too, is your roster changes and it’s exciting to have young guys that got to grow into it and take control and battle and fight and find out who’s going to be ready to play at a championship level.”
Tennessee is continuing their hunt for another championship and playoff run in 2025 after being defeated early in the playoffs against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
