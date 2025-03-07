Josh Heupel Shares Reasoning Tennessee Is Having a Spring Game When Others Aren't
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel shares the real reason on why Tennessee will have a Spring Game this year.
Many teams have turned away from their spring game across the nation. Tennessee is one of the teams who opted into the Spring game, and they are set to play in April.
While many fans question this, Volunteers coach Josh Heupel provided a better explanation.
“That’s not just the tradition of it. I do love the spring game. Opportunity for our fans to be here inside the stadium, but it’s usually a great environment on campus that day. I think it’s important in particular for our young players to get a taste of what it’s going to be like in the fall to play in front of a crowd, a big stadium. We open up on the road this year. You don’t want that to be the first time that they’ve played in front of a bunch of people. So that experience… I think it can create urgency, understanding what it’s gonna feel like as they finish up spring ball, go into summer. End of the day, we've got to accelerate their growth curve. A spring game in those settings is a part of accelerating their growth.”
Tennessee is set for their first game in Atlanta against Syracuse in a huge neutral site test. The spring game can help the players get used to an electric environment early.
