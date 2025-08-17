Josh Heupel Talks About Switch From Nike To Adidas for Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers atheltics program made headlines this week when it was announced they'd be returning to Adidas to record-breaking numbers. Josh Heupel commented on the switch this week.
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't been a Nike School very long. In 2015, Nike signed the SEC program to a 11 year deal that concludes in 2026. Thus making the Vols a brand free agent of sorts... well that didn't last very long as Adidas swooped in to make the Volunteers their flagship program.
Official numbers have not been released, but it's been reported Nike — who is contractually open to counter offer — never even formulated a counter offer to the contract Adidas placed in front of Tennessee. Sources have said it's set to be a signficant advantage for the Vols, increasing revenue upwards of $150m over the lifespan of the deal.
Head coach Josh Heupel commented about the deal on Friday.
“We’re fortunate. Had a partner that wanted to make us their flagship school. That’s going to happen in a lot of different ways. It’s going to be a benefit to our football program, but this athletic department as a whole, too. They had an opportunity to come talk to some of our guys. I think everybody’s really excited that, again, we’re going to be a flagship school for them, and it’s going to provide a lot of unique opportunities for our players on and off the field.”
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters