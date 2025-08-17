Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Talks About Switch From Nike To Adidas for Tennessee

Brooks Austin

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers atheltics program made headlines this week when it was announced they'd be returning to Adidas to record-breaking numbers. Josh Heupel commented on the switch this week.

The Tennessee Volunteers haven't been a Nike School very long. In 2015, Nike signed the SEC program to a 11 year deal that concludes in 2026. Thus making the Vols a brand free agent of sorts... well that didn't last very long as Adidas swooped in to make the Volunteers their flagship program.

Official numbers have not been released, but it's been reported Nike — who is contractually open to counter offer — never even formulated a counter offer to the contract Adidas placed in front of Tennessee. Sources have said it's set to be a signficant advantage for the Vols, increasing revenue upwards of $150m over the lifespan of the deal.

Head coach Josh Heupel commented about the deal on Friday.

“We’re fortunate. Had a partner that wanted to make us their flagship school. That’s going to happen in a lot of different ways. It’s going to be a benefit to our football program, but this athletic department as a whole, too. They had an opportunity to come talk to some of our guys. I think everybody’s really excited that, again, we’re going to be a flagship school for them, and it’s going to provide a lot of unique opportunities for our players on and off the field.”

