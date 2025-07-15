Josh Heupel Talks Changes for Matchup With the Georgia Bulldogs During SEC Media Days
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel outlines what changes will be made for the Volunteers during their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 2025 SEC Media Days are underway as coaches and players from all of the conference's 16 teams converge on Atlanta, Georgia, to preview their upcoming college football seasons. As the event continues, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel has recently addressed the media.
One of the many topics the Vols' head coach discussed was how the team will be looking to have a different outcome against the Georgia Bulldogs next season. The Volunteers have not defeated Georgia since the 2016 season and have failed to reach 22 points in all eight of the previous matchups.
"We haven't been able to be on the right side of the scoreboard in that game." Said Heupel. "For us, it's tying all three of the phases of the game together. Kirby and their staff have done a good job, and they play really well in those games. It will be important for us that we are ready to go play at the level that we need to."
The Bulldogs and Volunteers will renew their annual rivalry this season on Saturday, September 13th, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC/ESPN+.
