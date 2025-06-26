Volunteer Country

Kansas City Chiefs Need to Extend Former Tennessee Vol Trey Smith Per ESPN

The Kansas City Chiefs need to extend offensive lineman Trey Smith, according to ESPN.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL regular season is rapidly approaching, but there are still moves to be made by organizations. As for the Kansas City Chiefs, there is a certain offensive lineman who is set to be a free agent in 2026 who deserves an extension.

Former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith has been a stellar player for the Chiefs, and he needs to be extended before the season starts, according to ESPN.

"The Chiefs already decided between Joe Thuney and Smith," Aaron Schatz wrote. "They could pay only one of them, so Thuney was sent to Chicago and they kept the younger Smith. Right now, Smith is set to play on the franchise tag for 2025 and then become a free agent again in 2026. We know that's not going to happen. The Chiefs need to get the extension worked out and lock one of the league's top interior linemen down for the next few seasons."

Since entering the league in 2021, Smith has started in 67 games for the Chiefs. He has helped the organization win two Super Bowl rings and has earned Pro Bowl honors once as well. Pretty good value for a guy they snagged in the sixth round of the draft.

With Patrick Mahomes continuing to dominate the league, making sure some solid protection remains on the offensive line probably isn't a bad idea for this offseason.

