Kansas City Chiefs OG, Trey Smith Expected to Hit Free Agency Amid Super Bowl Run
Former Tennessee Volunteer, Trey Smith has been a long-standing member of the Kansas City Chiefs since entering the league. Reports and rumors are surfacing that he will be testing free agency.
Former Tennessee Volunteers Trey Smith was everything and more that he was expected to be entering the University of Tennessee. The Jackson, Tennessee native was the No. 1 overall player in the state, and No. 5 player overall. He was a three-time All-SEC player and it was almost a certainty that he would be a high-round pick on his way to his now Super Bowl Championship NFL Career.
Though Smith fell to the 6th round due to a medical condition. During Smith's sophomore year at Tennessee, doctors found a pulminary emplolism in his lungs, something that created concern during the draft process. After four years with the Chiefs, Smith and the team that gave him a chance despite the concerns are in yet another AFC Championship Game against the Bills this weekend.
Reports have surfaced that following the conclusion of Smith's 3rd Super Bowl ring, he will be actively pursuing free agency. After all, 6th round picks that have turned into Pro Bowlers, probably will have an expansive Free Agency market.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Star Thomas Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Comeback Falls Short In Nashville
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Star Talaysia Cooper In The Running For DPOY
- Tennessee Volunteers Finalizing Extension for Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
- Tennessee Football Star DB Jermod McCoy Tears ACL
- Nelson Neumann Has High Praise For Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans
- Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Signee George Macintyre Scores In Polynesian Bowl
- Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball
- Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports