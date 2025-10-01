Volunteer Country

Lane Kiffin Trolls Mississippi State Following Loss to Tennessee Football

Caleb Sisk

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to an official during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.
Lane Kiffin has never been the one to hold back his thoughts, and that has been shown throughout his time using his X account. To say the least, if you are interested in how Kiffin goes about things, his header of his account reads "Lane Kiffin Tweets Too Much. He Will Probably Tweet This Too."

Kiffin is wildly entertaining, as these days he is both a full-time coach and a full-time troll. Kiffin is one of the better SEC coaches in the game and is the current head football coach for the Ole Miss Rebels. He has spent time at many different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers early in his career, before he left for his dream job at USC.

Kiffin took a jab at Mississippi State in a recent interview, as he would go on to ask the question, "Ask Him How That Game Was Saturday In Neyland Stadium". This is a jab considering the recent headlines about the game have indicated that the game was more of a neutral game than an away game for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Kiffin has made the Vols a primary target for a large majority of these trolls, but this time he couldn't resist making a clap-back statement about their rivals, Mississippi State

You can watch the video below.

