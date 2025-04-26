Volunteer Country

Las Vegas Radiers Select Tennessee Vols WR Dont'e Thornton Jr

Jonathan Williams

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The second day of the 2025 NFL draft is officially underway and the Tennessee Volunteers had another player come off the board. The Las Vegas Raiders have selected Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Thornton is a blazing wide receiver who showcased that ability at the NFL combine this year. He started his career with the Oregon Ducks and then transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers to finish his college career.

In his two years at Tennessee, Thornton finished with 885 yards, seven touchdowns and 39 receptions. Over his college career, he finished with 1,426 yards, 10 touchdowns and 65 receptions. The league is always looking for explosive playmakers on offense and that is exactly what Thornton brings to his new team. He also has a unique frame with his speed as he stands at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds. A very wirey frame that can take the top off of a defense at any moment.

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

