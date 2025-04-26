Las Vegas Radiers Select Tennessee Vols WR Dont'e Thornton Jr
The second day of the 2025 NFL draft is officially underway and the Tennessee Volunteers had another player come off the board. The Las Vegas Raiders have selected Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Thornton is a blazing wide receiver who showcased that ability at the NFL combine this year. He started his career with the Oregon Ducks and then transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers to finish his college career.
In his two years at Tennessee, Thornton finished with 885 yards, seven touchdowns and 39 receptions. Over his college career, he finished with 1,426 yards, 10 touchdowns and 65 receptions. The league is always looking for explosive playmakers on offense and that is exactly what Thornton brings to his new team. He also has a unique frame with his speed as he stands at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds. A very wirey frame that can take the top off of a defense at any moment.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava