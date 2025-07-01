Las Vegas Raiders OC Chip Kelly Has High Praise for Tennessee Vol Dont'e Thornton
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had some high praise for former Tennessee Vol Dont'e Thornton.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of players selected in the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Thornton win the fourth round and it seems like things are off to a great start for the former Volunteer.
Thornton has a unique player profile. He stands at 6-foot-5 and was one of the fastest wide receivers at the NFL combine this year. It's why offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is so excited about the rookie.
“I think Dont’e is unique in terms of he’s just a hair under 6-5 and he ran 4.3,” Kelly said, via Raiders.com. “And I think if you had a draw up an outside receiver, you would pick that type of body type, someone that’s got length, someone that’s got a huge catch radius, but also has speed. Sometimes you can get a big guy like that, but he can’t really run, so they can stay with him. So, you add that speed element to him, his ability to sink his hips, his ability to get in and out of cuts.”
In his two years at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon, Thornton racked up 885 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 39 receptions.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision