LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers Orange & White Game
The Orange & White game begins at 2:00 PM EDT
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to compete in their Spring game after a long lasting Spring football camp. It is the annual Orange & White game as team Orange will take on the team White in what is expected to be a game full of fun.
A big part of the Spring game is being able to see the new faces like the transfers and freshmen who will be playing. Fans are eager to see both Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre at QB.
With the Orange & White game in 2025 comes both good and bad news. Unfortunately fans will not be able to watch the event on TV, however, Vols On SI will be in attendance and providing live updates.
Live Updates are below. Editors Note: This article will be updated ahead of the game and during the gam. Refreshing the article will allow you to get all of the updates. You can also find any pre-game information below the Live Updates.
LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers Orange & White Game
First Quarter: (Has yet to start)
Pre-Game Information
Vol Village: Lot 9 will open at 11:30 AM EDT. There will be food trucks, beverages, Sterl the Pearl (DJ), Matt Stillwell, and fun activities for all ages in attendance per Tennessee Athletics.
Vol Walk: The event will take place on Phillip Fulmer Way while starting at the corner of Peyton Manning Pass. This will start at 11:50 AM EDT per Tennessee Athletics.
Matt Stillwell Concert: Stillwell will be in attendance as he is going to perform at Lot 9. This will begin at 12:15 AM EDT per Tennessee Athletics.
Gates open at 1:00 PM EST
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists