LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers Orange & White Game

The Orange & White game begins at 2:00 PM EDT

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Orange & White game begins at 2:00 PM EDT

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to compete in their Spring game after a long lasting Spring football camp. It is the annual Orange & White game as team Orange will take on the team White in what is expected to be a game full of fun.

A big part of the Spring game is being able to see the new faces like the transfers and freshmen who will be playing. Fans are eager to see both Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre at QB.

With the Orange & White game in 2025 comes both good and bad news. Unfortunately fans will not be able to watch the event on TV, however, Vols On SI will be in attendance and providing live updates.

Live Updates are below. Editors Note: This article will be updated ahead of the game and during the gam. Refreshing the article will allow you to get all of the updates. You can also find any pre-game information below the Live Updates.

First Quarter: (Has yet to start)

Pre-Game Information

Vol Village: Lot 9 will open at 11:30 AM EDT. There will be food trucks, beverages, Sterl the Pearl (DJ), Matt Stillwell, and fun activities for all ages in attendance per Tennessee Athletics.

Vol Walk: The event will take place on Phillip Fulmer Way while starting at the corner of Peyton Manning Pass. This will start at 11:50 AM EDT per Tennessee Athletics.

Matt Stillwell Concert: Stillwell will be in attendance as he is going to perform at Lot 9. This will begin at 12:15 AM EDT per Tennessee Athletics.

Gates open at 1:00 PM EST

