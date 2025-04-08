Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists
Carver High School defensive lineman Tristian Givens (Columbus, Ga.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday, he cut his recruitment to four schools.
The Tennessee Volunteers brought several premium defensive line targets to campus over the past week. Carver High School defensive lineman Tristian Givens was chief among them - the Vols have recruited Givens for a long time and are toward the top of his list. They were the first program to schedule an official visit with Givens, though he will likely add some in the coming weeks.
Givens cut his recruitment to four schools on Monday: Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC. He visited the Seminoles immediately following his trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, and they seemed poised as the biggest challenger. The Volunteers have made it clear to Givens that he's one of their top priorities in the 2026 recruiting cycle, regardless of position.
He caught up with Volunteer Country's Caleb Sisk after his recent visit to Knoxville. "I saw how the coaches coached their players. Coach [Josh] Heupel was out there moving around, same with Coach Chop. He was moving around."
Givens reaffirmed the importance of seeing the Volunteers in person before the summer official visits. "It helps a lot. Getting to see them in person instead of seeing them on social media is different." According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Givens ranks as the No. 70 prospect and the No. 12 edge rusher in the 2026 class.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement